LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An adoption event is hoping to help homeless pets go from shelter kennels to couches in May.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less during the national Empty the Shelters adoption event.

10 shelters in Arkansas will be participating in this event which goes from May 1 to May 15.

For more information on the event, visit BISSELLPetFoundation.org.