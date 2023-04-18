LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An adoption event is hoping to help homeless pets go from shelter kennels to couches in May.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less during the national Empty the Shelters adoption event.
10 shelters in Arkansas will be participating in this event which goes from May 1 to May 15.
- Cabot Animal Shelter – Cabot
- Good Shepherd Humane Society, Inc. – Eureka Springs
- Humane Society for Animals, Inc. – Rogers
- Independence County Humane Society – Batesville
- Humane Society of Pulaski County – Little Rock
- Jonesboro Animal Control – Jonesboro
- Malvern Animal Shelter – Malvern
- Needy Paws Animals Shelter – Clarksville
- Northeast Arkansas Humane Society – Jonesboro
- Paws and Claws Pet Shelter – Madison County
For more information on the event, visit BISSELLPetFoundation.org.