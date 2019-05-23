EMS celebrates with Parade of Lights Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- EMS providers celebrated Wednesday with a Parade of Lights.

Every year, emergency service providers gather for the event that coincides with EMS Week.

Many ambulances and fire trucks with their lights and sirens on paraded down Capitol Avenue.

They also heard from state leaders who talked about how important their work is, and thanked them for the sacrifices they make, the hours they work and all they do to save lives.

"We have over 7,000 EMS providers in the state of Arkansas," says Greg Brown with the Arkansas Department of Health. "Ninety-six ambulance services. It's really an amazing and diverse group of people who come together with the ultimate goal to take care of people, and they do a great job at it."

This year's theme was "Beyond the Call", for all the time they give to training and education in the field.