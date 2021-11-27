EMT died from injuries sustained during Little Rock Marathon weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An EMT with Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services died from injuries sustained during last week’s Little Rock Marathon.

MEMS said that Major Dean Douglas was severely injured while working at the marathon.

“Yesterday, we lost a colleague, friend and hero. Major Dean Douglas tragically lost his life after suffering injuries sustained while responding to an emergency call during last week’s Little Rock Marathon,” Greg Thompson, executive director of MEMS, said. “He served as a MEMS Paramedic during the race and had been on life support since then. In his last act of heroism, he donated his organs so that others may live. This is the only line-of-duty death that our organization has experienced in our 37-year history. Our prayers are with his family and the colleagues who served alongside him.”

