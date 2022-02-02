LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansans brace for a strong winter storm and possible ice, forecasters and energy crews say outages are likely.
Thousands of Entergy employees are placed across the state to assess, make repairs and restore power as soon as possible, the company said Wednesday night.
One-eighth inch of freezing rain coating tree limbs and lines can begin to cause outages by breaking limbs hanging over power lines.
Hazardous roads can also slow restoration.
“A half an inch of freezing rain on powerlines can add 500 pounds,” Entergy spokesperson Brandi Hinkle said.
Remember to keep your phones charged as much as possible.
Crews ask if you lose power, turn off any electrical heaters or electrical appliances that can easily be turned off or disconnected until power is restored.
Getting power restored
Entergy Arkansas said Wednesday it uses a methodical and calculated process in bringing customers back online.
Cold weather restoration tips from the energy company:
- Rather than simply energizing an entire power line all at once, we must bring customers back online one section at a time to avoid damage to our system and making the situation worse. This is standard practice for electric providers.
- When power is disrupted during winter, many customers leave their heating systems and appliances turned on, creating too much energy demand all at once when service is restored.
- We have devices that protect our system during times of normal, day-to-day operations and power demand. During weather extremes, we must change our processes to protect our system and restore power in a way that best ensures safety and reliability for our customers.
- Restoring all customers on the same power line simultaneously can create large, instantaneous power demands. The instant demand could be higher than the built-in protective devices on a line were designed to handle.
- Customers without power can help by turning off major appliances but leaving on a lamp or other light to indicate when power is restored. Then, gradually turn other appliances on to spread out the increase in power usage over a longer time.