LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansans brace for a strong winter storm and possible ice, forecasters and energy crews say outages are likely.

Thousands of Entergy employees are placed across the state to assess, make repairs and restore power as soon as possible, the company said Wednesday night.

One-eighth inch of freezing rain coating tree limbs and lines can begin to cause outages by breaking limbs hanging over power lines.

Hazardous roads can also slow restoration.

“A half an inch of freezing rain on powerlines can add 500 pounds,” Entergy spokesperson Brandi Hinkle said.

Remember to keep your phones charged as much as possible. You can download the Arkansas Storm Team and FOX 16 News apps for instant alerts related to the storm.

Crews ask if you lose power, turn off any electrical heaters or electrical appliances that can easily be turned off or disconnected until power is restored.

Getting power restored

Entergy Arkansas said Wednesday it uses a methodical and calculated process in bringing customers back online.

Cold weather restoration tips from the energy company: