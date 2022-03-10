MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Many people living in Mayflower are having to take on the evening without power Thursday night, with Entergy scheduling a planned power outage that started at 9 p.m.

According to the Mayflower Police Department, Entergy is conducting a circuit relocation that could take until 5 a.m. Friday morning to complete.

Police warn those in the affected areas to make plans as temperatures drop into the night.

The Mayflower Fire Department says they were loaning a mobile command post from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office to continue operations through the outage.