LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas electric utility is partnering with area charities to get fans to people in need during this summer’s heat wave.

Entergy Arkansas said in a Tuesday statement that it was holding a “Beat the Heat” fan drive to support low-income families and communities. The annual program is designed both to provide relief and energy bill cost savings during triple-digit heat.

Entergy said in its statement that heating and cooling make up about 55% of an average customer’s electric bill, so steps to save energy can help save money. By strategically placing fans a room can help cool down by supplementing air-conditioning, a spokesperson said.

Entergy customers such as Monica Williams expressed gratitude for the program.

“With it being so extremely hot right now, it’s important to be careful and safe. I need this fan to do that,” she said. “My air filters in my home need to be replaced and I’m still waiting on building maintenance to do that. This fan will really help in the meantime.”

Entergy Arkansas has partnered with several organizations across the state to help distributed fans including:

Ozark Center of Hope, Mountain Home

Arkansas River Valley Area Council, Russellville

Mississippi County Arkansas Economic Opportunity Commission, Blytheville

Black River Area Development Corp., Pocahontas

Watershed Human Community Development Agency, Little Rock

Area Agency on Aging, Pine Bluff

Entergy provides service across 63 Arkansas counties to 730,000 customers.