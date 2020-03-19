Entergy suspends service disconnections for 30 days

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy releases a statement today stating they are suspending service disconnections for 30 days.

You can read the statement below.

Dear Valued Customer,

These are unprecedented times for all of us, and at Entergy Arkansas we take the health, safety and security of our customers, communities, employees and business partners very seriously. We are committed to powering our customers and communities regardless of the circumstance.

I wanted to personally share the steps we are taking to ensure we continue to deliver on our commitment to provide safe, reliable and affordable power to our customers. We understand that the energy we deliver is essential to managing through the COVID-19 crisis.

Safety is a core value for our company. That means the safety of our employees, customers and communities. We implemented our incident response plan nearly two months ago to ensure the safety of our employees and operations. These steps include education around self-checking for symptoms, telecommuting, social distancing and other precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to monitor the situation and implement any recommended public health measures as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, we are committed to working closely with local, state and federal authorities as the crisis unfolds.

From the power plants that generate electricity to the power lines that deliver electricity to your home, we are making sure that we have the employees available to ensure the reliable operation of our system.

For service that requires an employee to enter your home or business, we ask for your patience and cooperation as we implement new protocols/procedures that ensures the safety of our customers and our employees.

Additionally, as we prepare for spring storms, we are taking the steps to ensure that we have the people and resources to respond to outages as the severe weather season begins.

We are also taking steps to help our customers through these challenging and uncertain times. Effective March 16 Entergy Arkansas has suspended service disconnections for 30 days. We encourage customers to make payments on their account if possible, and we’ll be working directly with customers to make payment arrangements if they are unable to pay in full. Customers requiring such arrangements should call 1-800-ENTERGY (800-368-3749) or visit myAccount.

For payments, please visit us online at https://entergy.com/payonline to make a payment at no charge, pay by phone at 800-584-1241 ($2.95 fee) or by mail to Entergy Arkansas, P.O. Box 8101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70891.



In our 100 years of serving our customers, we have faced many challenges together. But we have never wavered in our commitment to do everything we can to support our customers and the communities we serve. This pandemic is no different. Entergy Arkansas will be there to keep the lights on and our future bright.

Laura Landreaux

President and CEO, Entergy Arkansas, LLC