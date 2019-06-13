Escaped inmate sought by authorities in Arkadelphia area

CLARK COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped while being transported from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Arkadelphia Police Chief Jason Jackson says Simon Hernandez, 24, of Hot Springs fled while handcuffed from a Perry County deputy around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Hernandez has active warrants from Perry County for failure to comply with court orders. He is around 6’1″ and around 200 pounds. Authorities say Hernandez was handcuffed in front of his body, wearing a long sleeve black shirt and dark purple pants.

Hernandez is not armed but is considered dangerous.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching the area, including Arkadelphia and the area immediately surrounding the city.

If you see Hernandez please call 911 and do not attempt to make contact with Hernandez.