LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — eStem Elementary in downtown Little Rock, celebrated the kick-off to the new school year.

‘Local band, bad habit’ provided the jams, while ‘Count Porkula’, dished out the meals.

The event was put on to recognize all the hard work teachers have been doing ahead of time, which includes such as setting up classrooms, COVID safety protocols, and developing curriculums for both blended and virtual learning.