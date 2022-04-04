LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An event Monday night allowed officers and community leaders to discuss modern policing at a time when the city has experienced a rash of shootings and homicides.

“Our focus is on keeping this city safe,” said Chief Keith Humphrey of the Little Rock Police Dept. “We have a beautiful city.”

As of Monday, the city was up to 17 homicides. At the event, which started at 6 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, Humphrey said it’s a public health crisis and needs to be addressed by everyone.

“Each time something happens, we go back to the drawing board to see what we could’ve done differently,” Humphrey said.



City leaders discussed the long-term “HOPE” plan that aims to reduce violent crime. A survey given to attendees revealed violent crime was the chief worry of many in the crowd.

“On behalf of the Little Rock Police Department, we need your help,” Humphrey said.