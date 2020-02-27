Excel students helping solve road problems by giving cost effective, and long term maintenance solutions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some top students helped solve a problem facing the Little Rock water reclamation authority.

Juniors and seniors from the Little Rock School District’s excel program worked in teams pitching their solution.

The problem is 38,000 man holes need to be rehabilitated with concrete.

The students worked to come up with more cost effective solution for long term maintenance.

“It gives them a chance to collaborate, problem solve, to think critically and creatively and they basically be innovative to come up with a solution that might, we hope get put into practice,” said Lisa Huff an Excel Coordinator.

Today’s top three teams won cash prizes provided by Little Rock water reclamation authority.

Team Ten from McClellan and Central brought home first prize.