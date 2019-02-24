Exclusive: Arkansas Storm Team assists in rescue after truck swept off road Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DESHA/DREW COUNTY LINE -- A man is safe tonight after his truck was swept from a flooded road near McGehee.

Meteorologist Hayden Nix and Photojournalist Martin Couch were on the scene recording the flooded roadway when the man attempted to drive through it.

It happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 278.

Martin Couch and a bystander assisted in rescuing the man while first responders were en route.

Paramedics checked the Drew County man out, and cleared him.