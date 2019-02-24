Local News

Exclusive: Arkansas Storm Team assists in rescue after truck swept off road

By:

Posted: Feb 23, 2019 06:08 PM CST

DESHA/DREW COUNTY LINE -- A man is safe tonight after his truck was swept from a flooded road near McGehee.

Meteorologist Hayden Nix and Photojournalist Martin Couch were on the scene recording the flooded roadway when the man attempted to drive through it.

It happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 278.

Martin Couch and a bystander assisted in rescuing the man while first responders were en route.

Paramedics checked the Drew County man out, and cleared him.

