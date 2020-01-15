EXCLUSIVE: Searching for Arkansas’ Most Wanted fugitive

TEXAS. — US Marshals launch an all out search for one of Arkansas Most Wanted fugitives, Brian Keith Freeman.

He’s accused of killing his ex-fiance, Lori Hannah in March of 2017.

His last known whereabouts, Royse City, Texas.

Kevin Kelly has been given the exclusive access to join the search team as they try and track down the remains of a wanted fugitive.

We are at the heart of operation backtrack, the US Marshals Incident Command Center.

Inside, team leaders are being debriefed after a long and exhaustive day, searching dense wooded areas for the remains of Brain Keith Freeman who they say walked into the woods and committed suicide, just a few days after killing his ex-fiance, Lori Hannah.

Day one began with a briefing behind the Royse City Police Department.

On hand nearly 100 law enforcement agencies, including 20 specialized K-9 cadaver dogs from across the nation.

The search area, covers 5.7 square miles.

It’s divided into sections on the grid. 25 are considered primary, roughly 20 others secondary.

The terrain is brutal.

During the search we did find a boot that looks very similar to one Freeman was last seen wearing in a photo from years past.

It was also the same size.

Later in the evening another team found a shirt near a creek bed.

But so far, none of these items have been confirmed to belong to Freeman.

The search wrapped up at sunset.

Deputy Jeremy Hammons from the Eastern District Fugitive task force in Arkansas, leading the charge tells us after nearly three years of following leads, everything points back to Freeman being in Royse City, Texas.

The search is done for tonight, but teams will be out here again tomorrow determined to find evidence or hopefully the remains of Freeman.

We of course will be with the Marshals, the K-9’s and other agencies, every step of the way, and when and if they find Freeman we will bring it to you first.