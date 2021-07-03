Eyewitnesses still shaken day after McCain Mall shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Shoppers shuffled in the doors of McCain Mall Saturday just 24 hours after a gunman opened fire inside.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday and North Little Rock Police are still searching for the shooter.

Sabrina Clements was working at the Hot Topic in the mall at the time of the shooting.

“I was shaking pretty badly,” said Clements. “I was that close that I saw it from the store.”

The Hot Topic is located on the second floor of the mall and right below it is where the shooting happened.

Clements said she heard the gunshots and then saw a flash of light.

“It was like lighting,” said Clements.

She said she immediately went into survival mode and ran to a back office to hide.

“The silence was the worst part,” said Clements. “Not knowing what’s going on out there, not knowing if the shooter was still walking around or if it was geared toward one person.”

Sabrina said she is hesitant to walk back into the mall, but some say they feel safe enough to.

“We’ve just come out to enjoy some time with the family,” said Billy Morgan who was shopping at the mall Saturday.

Morgan said he wants his family to remain diligent but added they will still be coming to the mall.

“You can’t let fear control your life,” said Morgan.

North Little Rock Police are asking anyone with any information about the shooter or their whereabouts to contact the department.