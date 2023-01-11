LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Federal Aviation Administration experiences a computer system shut down which caused a nationwide stop in air traffic on Wednesday.

Clinton National Airport in Little Rock said it was a problem with the NOTAM. Shane Carter, Director of Public Affairs for Clinton National Airport explained the system.

“NOTAM stands for Notice to Air Missions. It’s a federal system pilots must check before they start a flight,” Carter said.

This checklist is essential because it makes the pilot aware of any hazards that could potentially be in the air.

“They check this system to make sure they’re aware of any hazards or any other conditions that could be impactful in a negative way in their flying,” Carter said.

He compared it to checking to see if there is a wreck on the way home. He said it can track various things such as weather or runway conditions and concerns.

Without the NOTAM system, planes will remain on the ground.

“This was something that affected all air traffic nationwide, so it’s not just a Little Rock issue – think about all of the airports across the country with the millions that were impacted,” Carter said.

We spoke with one woman who has to travel for her job that said this causes concern for her, not wanting to get stuck somewhere.

Ashely Begarley had a delay in Little Rock this evening, by only 20, or 30 minutes. Her sister traveling from Houston has a different story.

“She ended up with a four-hour delay – so that glitch was a huge inconvenience for her,” Begarley said.

In years of traveling, she said she hasn’t experienced a day like this before, she said most delays are typically weather.

“This is a little bit different – in the scheme of how we as a country are responding and all the businesses that have been impacted by travel,” she said.

Officials have said that the system issue has been fixed but Clinton National Airport asks you to be patient as it does take some time to get back on the right track.

So far, in Little Rock, there have been 32 delays and three cancelations. If you are planning on flying this evening, or tonight, the airport recommends that you contact your airline beforehand.