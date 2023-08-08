CONWAY, Ark. – A Facebook post from the wife of Faulkner County representative Stephen Meeks has become controversial.

In the post she says she’s seen “leftist” materials inside of little free libraries. The post says recently she has been putting material in that more aligns with her Christian values.

Josh Draper looks after a Little Free Library outside of his work.

“Basically, it’s a place where people can look and see if they like a book, they can take it if they want it, it’s free,” Draper said.

He said there are a variety of books within the little free library.

“I don’t really care what goes in and what goes out as long as it’s not obscene material, that goes out immediately, but other than that it’s whatever people want to leave,” Draper said.

In the post, Meeks’ wife says that she’s also seen pride materials in the libraries.

Greg Warren is the director of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Conway and he says that he hopes their Little Free Library is welcoming to all.

“Anything that encourages reading is important and sometimes that’s a book that everyone has access to and loves, and sometimes that’s a piece of material that maybe is a little more specialized that speaks to an individual in that point in their life,” Warren said. “We are an inclusive church, we believe that God’s love extends to all of God’s children, no matter what their sex, gender, their preferences or orientation.”

Meek’s wife post says she has added Bibles and devotionals to the libraries. We reached out to Rep. Meeks, and he says his wife has never swapped out pride materials. He says the point his wife was trying to make is that if there are pride materials, she wanted to add bibles, in an effort to have both materials.

“If that book that is different than what I might put in there encourages someone to read and to look further and dig deeper, that’s wonderful,” Warren said.