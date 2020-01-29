Fair impeachment trial for President Trump a concern for Arkansas group

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As impeachment proceedings move along in Washington, a group here in Arkansas wants to make sure that the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is done fairly.

Members of Indivisible Little Rock & Central Arkansas visited the Little Rock offices of Senator John Boozman and Senator Tom Cotton on Wednesday to get their message across.

The group believes that calling witnesses and allowing documents into evidence should be part of the process and they want both senators to agree to that. They ask why not allow testimony because a few republicans are now potentially in favor of allowing witnesses.

The group says this could be a time to shine for both Arkansas senators because up until now, they’re not thrilled with how they have approached impeachment.

“We’ve been very disappointed that they have not supported a call for witnesses and that’s why we’re here today because we want them to know there are many constituents, we delivered a letter with 50 constituent signatures on it all saying that we are constituents and we insist on calling witnesses and having a fair impeachment trial,” says Lorrie Evans, Indivisible Little Rock & Central Arkansas organizer.

Sen. Boozman has issued this statement: “I appreciate hearing from Arkansans everyday who voice their concerns and support issues that are important to them.”