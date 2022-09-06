ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Students and faculty leaders at Ouachita Baptist University are remembering a student-athlete as a “leader, a scholar-athlete, a friend and a man of faith.”

OBU senior Clark Yarbrough was a business administration/sport management major. Hickingbotham School of Business dean Bryan McKinney said that Yarbrough “made an immediate impact” on him.

“He was always present, always engaged. And he offered so much,” McKinney said. “He would often ask or answer questions, and he was so thoughtful in how he did this.”

School officials said that McKinney was so impressed with Yarbrough that he reached out to head Tiger football coach Todd Knight to learn more about him.

“He’s a good one in all areas of life – faith, academics, football, all solid. I trust and respect him.” – Todd Knight

Yarbrough was starting defensive lineman for the Tiger football team and Knight said he had dreams to be an athletic director after graduating. Yarbrough earned a spot in the Tigers’ starting lineup in 2021. He has earned All-Great American Conference honorable mention accolades for his efforts on the field.

The Great American Conference also posthumously named Yarbrough as its co-defensive player of the week for week one of the 2022 season.

“Clark was that kind of young man, always thinking and preparing for what’s next,” Knight said. “He wanted to be an athletic director and was already making plans for internships and graduate school.”

Outside of the classroom and the football field, Yarbrough was also highly remembered around campus.

“Clark was an exemplary student – academically, athletically and spiritually. He held strongly to his Christian faith, and it was evident in the way he lived his life and led his fellow students.” Dr. Rickey Rogers, vice president for student development at Ouachita

“Clark was someone you wanted on your team. He always had a great disposition that illuminated the room and was a pleasure to be around each day. Clark loved the Lord, his family and his friends in a big way.” Quantel Williams, director of residence life at Ouachita

Yarbrough was also a third-year resident assistant who “served each resident respectfully and helped many students who needed a voice or a helping hand,” Williams said. “Clark lived life to the fullest and will be missed tremendously across campus.”

School officials said that Yarbrough collapsing Sunday morning. Officials said university staff provided medical assistance, but he later died at a local hospital.

A gathering was held Monday at 8:30 p.m. in Berry Chapel to provide a time for prayer and support. University officials also said that there will be counseling services and campus ministries available to the Ouachita community.