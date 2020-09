MALVERN, Ark. — If you live in Malvern and handle cash at your workplace, be on the lookout. There’s some fake dough making its way around town.

Malvern police say these one hundred dollar bills may look like the real deal, but there not.

At the bottom of the bill, right below Mr. Benjamin Franklin, you’ll see the words, “for motion picture.”

A clear sign, these are bogus bills.

If you come across them, call Malvern police ASAP.