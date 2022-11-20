LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Community and family members gathered this morning for the annual Wreaths of Honor ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.

Around eight-thousand wreaths were prepared and placed at the headstones by more than four hundred volunteers.

The Arkansas Department of Veteran’s Affairs hosted today’s ceremony, which is organized by the state veteran’s cemetery foundation.

Andrea Fisher of the Arkansas Veterans Cemetery Foundations said that it’s the group’s responsibility to honor the fallen for the holiday season.

“We have a lot of family members that don’t live close to the cemetery, so it is our responsibility to take the time and honor them and place a wreath for the holiday season, and we also invite the children,” Fisher said. “We want this to be an educational opportunity as well, just to remember our veterans and the sacrifices they made.”

Currently the 82-acre cemetery is undergoing an expansion.

This week the Attorney General’s office announced an allocation of 250-thousand dollars for the cemetery.