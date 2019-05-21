False Alarm at AR Children’s Hosp.; NO active shooter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There was a false alarm at Arkansas Children’s Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before noon, we received multiple messages reporting an active shooter on the hospital campus.

One of the messages sent an image that read:

“Critical Alert ACTIVE SHOOTER – Internal. There is an active shooter on campus causing harm! RUN, HIDE, or STRIKE BACK! Take immediate action and wait for further instructions!”

We confirmed with an Arkansas Children’s Hospital official that it was a false alarm and they sent this statement:

“A critical alert issued to Arkansas Children’s team members today regarding an active shooter was a false alarm. We apologize for any inconvenience and confusion. We are committed to safety and have these measures in place to protect our patients, families and staff.”