Families find ways to trick-or-treat during COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The coronavirus pandemic is causing more tricks than treats this Halloween, but area families got creative keeping the holiday spirit alive. “We thought we’d have a little bit of fun with it,” said Sherwood dad Jason Poole, who built a “candy zipline” with his family to deliver treats to neighborhood kids.

Parents say kids were heartbroken when they learned the pandemic may prevent them from going door to door for traditional trick-or-treating. “It was a little bit devastating, you know, not being able to do the tons of houses,” said Jordan Lavigne, who’s toddler celebrated Halloween for the first time just last year. Sherwood mom Lacey Brown agrees. “We’ve got a 10-year-old that wants to go trick or treating tonight,” she said, “so I know how important it is for the little ones to have some normalcy.”

But using easy-to-find materials and a bit of creativity, locals built ways for kids to pick up treats while still staying socially distanced and safe. From homemade candy slides that stretch 6 feet, to candy ziplines and pully systems, these families delivered. “We thought it would be fun to create our own version of the Disney Skyliner,” Brown explained, whose family travels to the theme park every year, “but we would call it the candy skyliner.”

Thanks to the creativity of a few houses, trick-or-treating is still on this year, just without the ring of a doorbell. “We just wanted to set it up to provide kids that come by for trick-or-treating with a way of getting candy – without having to come too close to the house,” said Poole. Besides individual families, cities across Central Arkansas hosted “trunk-or-treat” events, where kids could pick up candy from the trunks of cars and still stay 6 feet away from the person next to them.