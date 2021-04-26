Families speak out after shooting in LR park

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple families are hurting after bullets came flying through a park that is just next to a church.

FOX16 spoke to the families who said now they just want justice for their loved ones.

Kimberly Allen is heartbroken, after her son, 22-year-old Devontay Allen was shot and killed Sunday.

“They came in there and told me… he ain’t make it, just because he was out here playing,” Kmberly Allen said, “All of them was just out here. It was little kids out here.”

LRPD said they responded to a call about a shooting around 4:40 pm Sunday afternoon. Police found Allen along with a 23-year-old and a 4 and 3-year-old with gunshot wounds.

Allen later died at UAMS.

“He just liked playing basketball, liked being with the little kids and he 22,” Allen said. “Everyday, he see you, he’s going to give you a hug, he’s going to give you a kiss. If he don’t like what I say, he still say ‘I love you’, he was sweet.”

There is a memorial growing to show the love for him at Cheatham park.

This is the third park shooting in Little Rock, the second one injuring children.

“It’s sad, it just keep going on and on and on.” Allen said.

According to the families, the 4-year-old has been released from the hospital but the 3-year-old is still at Children’s – in a body cast.

There has been no suspect information released