Family asks for help finding missing Little Rock man missing since Christmas Eve

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock family is asking for help after their father is declared missing just days before New Year’s.

Charles “Andy” Pounders was last seen Christmas Eve running errands around W Markham and N Rodney Parham Road. He was driving a 2004 gold Toyota Camry, which is also unaccounted for.

Sydney Rose, Pounders’ daughter, says she first realized something was wrong when her father didn’t pick up his phone Christmas day.

“His phone was going straight to voicemail,” Rose explained, saying she checks in with her father over text or via social media at least once per day. Pounders’ usually follows the same routine, so Rose was concerned – but decided to try back again the next day.

But when Rose noticed Pounders didn’t reply to a Facebook post announcing her second pregnancy, something he would usually be the first to comment on, she decided to call in a welfare check.

When the visit turned up empty, Andy was officially declared missing by the Little Rock Police Department just two days before New Year’s, and with no leads as to his whereabouts.

States away in Florida while her husband serves in the Air Force, Rose is doing all she can to spread the work, asking those in Little Rock to keep an eye out for her dad and let authorities know where he is.

“It’s like he drove off and that was it,” she said. “We would love to just know answers and would love to have him back safe.”

LRPD says as of Tuesday, there are no strong leads or updates in the case, although Rose mentioned there has been no movement of Pounders’ bank account, cell phone, or car. She says her dad usually wears a hat and/or glasses and should be in either overalls or jeans with a Carhartt jacket.

He is described as a 60-years-old, 5’10”, 170lbs.

Anyone who has seen Pounders or his Camry is asked to call Little Rock Police at (501)-371-4829.