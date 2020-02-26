Family construction company wiped out in theft

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A family is asking for help after their trailer full of tools for jobs was stolen.

The 2018 7×14 tandem axle Razorback Doolittle trailer was stolen Tuesday morning at 6:35 a.m. at the Foothills apartments in North Little Rock.

The tools that were stolen, along with the trailer include construction tools, tripod lights, painting material and counter tops (that were for the next job).

Without the tools the family is not able to do their job, which creates their income for their family of 7. This job helps pay their house mortgage and supports their 5 kids.

If you have any information regarding this contact NLR police.

Photos of the trailer are below: