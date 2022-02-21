PINE BLUFF, Ark – A family in Pine Bluff says they’re thankful to be alive after a fire ripped through their home.

The family says they don’t know what caused the fire yet, but one thing they say they do know for sure is that their safety is owed to a temporary house guest.

Casey Shope’s brother Lance had been staying with the family for a couple of weeks at the time of the fire. He says he was just about to go to sleep Monday night when he noticed a strange smell.

“Something wasn’t right, so I started looking around and saw the smoke coming out of my brother’s room,” Lance Shope said.

Casey and his wife Tracey were asleep at the time. Lance says he yelled down the hallway trying to wake the two up.

“Tracey said oh my god the house is on fire,” said Casey Shope.

Casey says the next few moments felt like hours.

“It was so hot in there, it wasn’t [about] getting anything, it was get out of the house,” said Shope.

Casey Shope says he and his wife were able to get out of the house through a side door. His brother Lance was still inside, in a wheelchair.

“The smoke got so bad, I got disoriented didn’t know where I was at, so I had to drop on the ground and start crawling around,” Shope said.

Casey was able to get his brother out of the house, but in the end, says the two saved each other.

“Do you guys think you would have woken up had it not been for your brother?,” asked Jessica Ranck.

“No,” Shope said.

A week later, windows are broken and beams exposed but Shope says looking back he’s thankful his brother, a guest, could be his hero.

“[The fire was a] Scary feeling, very very scary feeling,[but] we were very blessed,” Shope said.

The family says they hope to rebuild the house.