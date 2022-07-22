JONESBORO, Ark. – The life of a Jonesboro police officer will be honored Friday as family and friends gather to lay him to rest.

The memorial service of Vincent “Vinnie” Anthony Parks, 38, will begin at noon at Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro.

Parks began his career with the Jonesboro Police Department in June. Officials with the Jonesboro Police stated he died Sunday during training at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in North Little Rock.

Funeral honors will be provided by the Jonesboro Police Department’s Honor Guard. A livestream of the service can be viewed in the live player above.