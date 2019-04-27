Family grieving after late dad's grave robbed, vandalized

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. -- A graveyard vandalism adds to a grieving family's pain just months after a father of three was was killed in a car crash.

For Ethan Burchfield his friend's final resting place at Landmark Cemetery in Little Rock, has become far from peaceful.

"You're heartless for doing it," Burchfield said.

On Wednesday Burchfield found the gravesite for his friend, Travis Smith, vandalized and several memorial items missing.

"That's so disrespectful," he added. "Why did they choose his grave?"

The plot was decorated days before by Travis' widow Britney Smith and their kids. Smith says it was meant to celebrate what would have been Travis' 32nd birthday.

"We didn't expect to lose him. I had just found out I was pregnant with our third child," she said.

Travis was a truck driver who died in a crash in Desha County last July when his freightliner went off the road.

"He was just supposed to go haul a load and come back and he didn't make it back," Smith said.

The trip on Travis' birthday was the first time Smith says she'd been to the cemetery since her husband's death last July.

Smith says the missing items include two of four butterfly yard decorations, a stack of quarters and a solar power light-up rock that illuminate Travis' grave at night. While the items are trinkets, Smith calls them priceless/

"The four butterflies represented me and my kids," she said. "This is where we come to see him and talk to him and be with him. Then you come out here and notice things are missing, it's heartbreaking really."

The family believes the items were taken between Monday, April 22 and Wednesday, April 24.

They're hoping whoever took them will bring the memorials back, no questions asked.

"He was one of a kind," Burchfield said. "I miss him every day."