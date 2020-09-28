FAMILY HEALTH: CDC says children below 5 are high risk for serious flu-related symptoms due to pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Flu shots may not be an option for many kids this season as we deal with the COVID pandemic.

The CS Mott National Poll on children’s health found one in three parents plan to skip getting their children flu shots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report includes nearly 2,000 responses from parents of children from ages 2 to 18 who were surveyed in August.

It found families who were least likely to get children vaccinated against the flu were those who didn’t do it last year.

The CDC says children younger than five, and especially those younger than two are at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications.