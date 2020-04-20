Family Health: No evidence of food packaging associated with COVID-19 transmission, FDA says

WASHINGTON – Many people are continuing to take precautions to limit their chances of contracting the coronavirus.

But now, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says there’s one thing you may be doing that isn’t necessary.

Officials at the FDA say food packaging is one thing you don’t need to worry about wiping down with sanitizer.

The agency says there is no evidence of food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

However, they add it won’t hurt to wipe them down if you do want to be extra cautious.