LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — New research published in the Jounral of Clinical Endocrinology says enjoying a big breakfast can actually help you burn more calories during the day.

The study focused on a group of healthy young men with a normal body mass index, and found the number of calories burned was much higher when they ate a bigger breakfast and a small dinner.

Scientist say the amount of energy it takes to process a meal, was higher in the morning than at night.