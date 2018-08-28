Family Hoping To Get Purple Heart Medal For Great Uncle Video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ar,.---A North Little Rock family is fighting to help give their great uncle a Purple Heart Medal he never received after fighting in World War II.

95-year-old John Henry Anderson is one of the few African Americans veterans left from World War II.

He said getting a purple heart pinned on his chest would mean a lot. His nephew said he's going to do whatever it takes to make sure he gets rewarded for the sacrifice he made.

Anderson enlisted in the military in 1942. His unit supplied gas for tanks and other vehicles during the war in France.Their position was bombed and Anderson burned about 70 percent of his body.

His family said he was awarded 100 percent for his disability, but no Purple Heart.

His nephew Randy Dotson reached out to the VA centers in Little Rock, North Little Rock and St. Louis but haven't received any answers.

"It would mean a lot because know what he went through and I don't think it was his right and he deserves it," said Dotson.

Dotson spoke to Senator John Boozman who's already trying to help.

