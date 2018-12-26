Family Loses Home In Fire on Christmas Eve Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-"I'm grateful that I'm alive you know we could replace things but we can't replace each other," Katrina Howard said.

A Little Rock family is counting their blessings after a fire destroyed their home on Christmas Eve night.

A simple grease fire in the kitchen damaged three units at the Shadow Lakes Apartments on West Markham Street in Little Rock.

Katrina Howard saw her apartment for the first time since Christmas Eve night. She couldn't wrap her head around the damage that was left behind.

Howard searched through her home to see if anything made it out.

"So easy to build and easy taken away so I'm good," Howard said.

Howard said Monday night went from calm to chaotic in a matter of minutes.

"The oil spilt over into the stove eye, then I tried to move the pot and then when I tried to move the pot more of the oil splashed because of the fire," Howard said.

She ran downstairs, grabbed a fire extinguisher and told neighbors to call 911.

"By the time I made it back up there the fire was on the stove," Howard said.

Before she knew it, flames were everywhere and the Little Rock Fire Department was on scene.

"It was very scary because the fire was actually going over my head when I grabbed the fire extinguisher," Howard said.

The fire destroyed her homes and she and her two kids were left with the clothes on their back.

"It hurts very bad this is all my and my got, this is the only thing we have," Howard said.

As the holidays come to an end, Howard said she has nothing to complain about.

"In life sometimes things happen we have no control over it we will just have to deal with day by day just day by day I'm grateful. I thank God it could have been worse," Howard said.

Howard and her kids stayed with their grandfather Monday night. They've also received help from the Red Cross. Three other families were displaced as well.

If you would like to help Howard and her two kids send an email to HowardKatrina45@yahoo.com. They're in need of clothes, shoes and anything you can provide to help them.