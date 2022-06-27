PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – Funeral arrangements have been set for a Perry County detention officer who was shot and killed on duty last week.

The funeral services for 21-year-old Jeremiah Story will be held Tuesday, June 28 at the First Baptist Church of Perryville. The service will begin at 2 p.m.

The family is holding a visitation Monday at 5 p.m. at the Harris Funeral Home in Morrilton.

Investigators with the Arkansas State Police said that Story was shot by 37-year-old inmate Roderick Deshawn Lewis during the booking process.

Authorities believed that Lewis arrived at the jail with a gun.

On Friday, Lewis was charged with capital murder in the death of Story. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 14.