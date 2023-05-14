LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On this Mother’s Day, many families are celebrating their moms who are here and those that have passed on.

For one central Arkansas family, they’re remembering the life of a loved one who was shot and killed in 2021.

A family sang Happy Birthday, a song of celebration for a person no longer by their side, but rather now just remembered in their heart.

“Today he would’ve turned 33,” father of son murdered, Ray Montgomery said.

In 2021, Ryan Montgomery was shot and killed in Saline County by Termaine Anderson.

Sunday, Ryan’s family gathered to release balloons in his honor on his birthday.

As the balloons floated above his headstone into the sky, Ray Montgomery said he can’t help but be angry that his son was killed by someone already convicted of murder in the past.

“He just got out of the penitentiary and been out for 3 months and he killed again and it just makes me wonder why nobody monitored him,” Montgomery said.

According to court documents, Termaine Anderson was sentenced in Pulaski County to 20 years in prison for first degree murder in 2006.

Then in 2021, he shot and killed Ryan Montgomery.

“Are they going to keep on letting this happen to another family? I know it’s not going to bring my son back,” Montgomery stated.

Montgomery said he is angry with the justice system because Anderson was sentenced to 24 years in prison in March of this year, meaning he has another possible chance of getting out of jail again in his lifetime.

“The proof is in the pudding. You gave him a second chance and it means nothing to him,” Montgomery stated. “If killing is his thing, leave him where he is.”