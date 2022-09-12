LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Emotions run high as a family and friends mourn the loss of two shot and killed in the Capital City this weekend.

“I’m going to miss her so much, I can’t believe she’s gone,” said a family friend of the victim Alice Ugoala.

Saturday, Deborah Wright, and her husband Lawrence were found dead in their home on South Louisiana Street.

Police say the person responsible is 15-year-old Deuntray Lewis.

“It’s horrible what the world has come to these days,” said Ugoala.

The family says the couple had taken in the teenager just a few weeks prior, acting as the child’s foster parents.

“Sometimes we make bad choices in life thinking we’re helping people and sometimes it’s the wrong people,” said Ugoala.

Walter Crockran works with youth to help stop the violence in Little Rock. He says more teens are acting on impulse, a split-second decision that changes lives forever.

“One loses a loved one and another one loses one to the prison system,” said Crockran.

As time sets in on a dark reality, family and friends of the wrights say they hope the couple’s light can shine through to brighter days.

“She left this world doing what she loved the most and that’s giving,” said Ugoala. “Giving her heart to everybody and anybody.”

Under approval of the prosecutor, Lewis will be charged as an adult.

Little Rock Police say the investigation is ongoing and what led up to the shooting is still unknown.