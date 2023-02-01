AUSTIN, Ark. – A Lonoke County teen, missing for over two weeks, leaves his family begging for the community’s help.

18-year-old Tyler Charlton hasn’t been seen since Jan. 17 at his home on Chris Drive in Austin, Arkansas.

“We just want to know that you’re okay,” Tyler’s mother, Jessica Charlton said.

The family said that the last they heard from Tyler was a text message on the same day he left. Now, they wait and pray for another notification. A phone call, text, email, anything.

“It’s hard to stay positive with something like this but all you can do is hope and try to stay positive,” Tyler’s dad, James said.

The worry rises for James and Jessica as temperatures drop and ice coats the state.

It’s reported that Tyler left wearing an Arkansas-State t-shirt, blue hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

The Cabot High School grad is described as standing 6 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tyler’s parents said, along with the community, they’ve knocked on doors and searched the area but still, no Tyler.

It’s been 15 days and as time goes by “it just gets tougher and tougher.”

James and Jessica said law enforcement has been able to check all of Tyler’s social media accounts except Snapchat.

They hope to gain access to that account to hopefully bring the answers they need.

If you know anything on Tyler’s whereabouts, contact the Lonoke County Sheriff’s office by calling 501-676-3000.