LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For 12 years, a Little Rock family has been longing for answers after their loved one was killed.

April 28is anniversary of the day David Tidwell was shot and killed. It’s a cold case the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has been working to solve all this time, but information is thin.

PCSO officials said that deputies responded to the 3000 block of Slinker Road in Little Rock for a property check. When they arrived, they found Mr. Tidwell outside the home dead from a gunshot wound.

“A time is going to come when it’s going to come to the light,” Tidwell’s niece, Kahliya Harris said.

Harris said the day her uncle was killed is one she will never forget, adding that when April comes around, she gets real emotional and depressed.

“I remember screaming trying to run past the police trying to get to where he was at,” Harris said of her time at the crime scene.

At the time, she was just 13 years old. One of the last memories she has of her uncle was the 13th birthday party he threw for her two weeks before her was killed.

Now, Harris is a mother, and just like she grew up loving her uncle, she knows her daughter would too.

She’d want to call him and be with him every day. He was fun, real sweet, and always took care of home. Anytime someone needed something we knew to call David and he would make it happen.

Harris and her family hopes justice will be quickly served. but for that to happen, your help is needed.

“He had a family like y’all got family member that has passed. Y’all would want to know what happened to y’all family member and we want to know what happened to ours.”

If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact the Pulaski County crime stoppers tip line at 501-340-8477.

You may also submit a tip online at www.pcso.org.