BENTON, Ark – At the young age of twenty-four, Central Arkansas native, Peyton Mitchell’s life was taken far too soon from a car accident.

Peyton’s family tells us he was a light, genuine, selfless, and the life of the party.

“Peyton was many things – he was my brother and my best friend” Christen Mitchell, Peyton’s Sister, said.

A type of person that would give you the shirt off his back, they said.

“We were pretty close as brother and sister, so we have a lot of memories but remember he’d go out of his way to do anything for me” Taylor Bean, Peyton’s sister, said.

He spent many days in the woods hunting with his family and hunting dog, surfing on the lake, fishing for the biggest bass, or loving on his nephew, Brantlee.

“Of course, we’d duck hunt, he would duck hunt more than I would – he was a lot better at it than I was” Chance Mitchell, Peyton’s dad, said.

The phone ringing on August 17th at 3:19am told his family a statement of pain like they’ve never felt before, a pain that changed their lives forever.

“To this day l still don’t feel like it’s real – I want to wake up from this nightmare” April Scott, Peyton’s mom said.

He left behind a legacy – one his family intends to carry on. A hashtag – #LoveLiveGiveLikePeyt is what they are clinging to in time of despair.

“We’re going to love like him, live like him, and give like him – because that’s what he would want” Richard Scott, Peyton’s stepdad, said.

They created the Peyton Lee Mitchell Memorial Fund, with their first event being something Peyton loved – skeet shooting.

The competition was held in his honor, and all proceeds went to purchasing bicycles for children for Christmas.

His family has raised thousands of dollars for the bicycles and are a few short of their 400-bike goal.

For more information on how to donate to the fund or donate a bike – visit their Facebook page at the “Peyton Lee Mitchell Memorial Group”.

As another sun sets on a day without Peyton – his family are working to make sure his selflessness, and memory lives on.