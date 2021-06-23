Family of Arkansas teen killed by deputy during traffic stop demands justice

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark.— Friends and family of the Arkansas teen shot by a Lonoke County deputy protested in front of the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening.

According to Arkansas State Police, the shooting occurred early Wednesday morning following a traffic stop.

Police said it occurred outside a local auto repair shop around 3.a.m along Arkansas Highway 89 near Cabot.

State Police say Hunter Britain, 17 was shot and killed by Sergeant Michael Davis.

Davis has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2013.

Brittain’s family said he was working on his truck right before he drove it down the road and was pulled over by Davis.

Brittain’s family said the teen then got out of his truck with a quart of oil in his hand and the deputy fired his gun.

“He was never told to halt, he was never told to freeze, he was just immediately shot,” Jesse Brittain, Hunter’s uncle said. “He loved working with his hands, he wanted to be a race car driver.”

On Wednesday afternoon, hundreds gathered at the Lonoke Sheriff’s Office with signs reading “Justice for Hunter.”

Sheriff John Staley met with protesters and offered a prayer of healing. However, those in attendance quickly began demanding answers.

“Why aren’t you answering any questions,” one protester yelled at the Sheriff.

Others also demanded Sheriff Staley release body camera video from the shooting. However, he said he has not seen it.

“State Police will have that answer, I have not got to pull that out. They did that and pulled it out. If there’s video they’ll have it,” Sheriff Staley said.

The deputy who police say shot the 17-year-old is now on paid administrative leave, according to LCSO.

“If it were any other person they would have been locked up in there until the court date,” Harley Brittain, Hunter’s other uncle said.

Arkansas State Police said they are still investigating the facts and have not said why the teenager was pulled over.

His family tells us they will protest outside the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office for the rest of the week.