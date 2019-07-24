Family of Bradley Blackshire calls on board to uphold officer’s firing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The family of Bradley Blackshire, the man shot and killed earlier this year by police, are calling on a board to uphold the officer’s firing.

Former officer Charles Starks was fired by new Police Chief Keith Humphrey after the shooting.

Starks appealed the chief’s decision and a hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The Civil Service Commission, a citizen-led group, will hear two days worth of testimony beginning Thursday morning.

There are seven members of the commission. They will have the power to reinstate Starks immediately or uphold Chief Humphrey’s termination decision.

Bradley Blackshire was shot and killed in February by then-officer Starks.

Starks was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office.

His chain of command recommended Starks return immediately; however, Chief Humphrey decided to fire him.

The family of Blackshire stood on the steps of city hall to call on the civil service commission to uphold Chief Humphrey’s decision.

“I had no idea that it was possible for him to actually, that he would actually want to be reinstated,” says Kim Blackshire-Lee, Bradley’s mother. “That was it. Not that he could be re-instated but he would actually want to be reinstated.”

Attorney Robert Newcomb, who represents Starks, issued a statement Wednesday, saying:

“He firmly believes that he should not have been terminated in the first place. The reasonableness of that position is born out by the number of high-ranking officers who do not feel he should have been terminated.” Robert Newcomb, Attorney for Charles Starks

The Civil Service hearing is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Space is limited because it will take place in the Board of Directors Room.

We are told there will likely be a decision whenever testimony is finished, that is expected to be Friday.