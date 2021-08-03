Family of Hunter Brittain to meet with US senators in hopes of passing George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas family is going to Washington D.C. to push for the passage of a police reform law.

On Tuesday, the families of Hunter Brittain and George Floyd are meeting with U.S. senators in hopes of passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Brittain, 17, was killed during a traffic stop on June 23 by a Lonoke County deputy. The deputy involved in that shooting, Sergeant Michael Davis, was fired from the sheriff’s office for a policy violation after Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said Davis did not have his body cam system activated when he initiated the traffic stop, only turning it on after the shooting.

The family of Brittain hired Attorney Ben Crump to represent them following the deadly shooting. Crump also represented the family of Floyd, who died in police custody in May 2020.

Members of both families and Crump are expected to make public comments after meeting with lawmakers.