Family of man killed in South Little Rock hit and run speaks out

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the first time, the family of a man who was hit by a car and killed in South Little Rock is speaking out. It happened on the I-30 access road next to a construction site. Three weeks later, no one has been arrested.

Flipping through 32 years of memories, Megan parker looks at some of her favorite moments with her brother.

“He was a great dad, a great brother, son, everything. The last thing we said to each other was ‘I love you’ and I’m thankful for that,” Parker said.

Now, she’s thinking of all the milestones he won’t cross.

“I can’t call him. I’m not going to see him. He’s not going to be able to walk his daughter down the isle, take his son fishing again,” Parker said.

Little Rock Police say Tay Welsh was walking on the I-30 access road right outside this construction site when he was hit by a black Ford SUV or pick-up truck. The driver took off.

“He laid there. They didn’t find him for several hours. That hurts,” Parker said.

Police say they believe it happened at night, but Welsh wasn’t found until the next morning.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot to take in,” Parker said.

Almost three weeks later, she still has so many questions.

“Why? Were they drunk? Was it an accident? Did they not see him? How could you just drive off?” Parker asked.

As each day passes by, she is left without answers.

“Our family deserves closure. My brother deserves closure,” Parker said.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about who might have hit Welsh, call Little Rock Police.