LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A weekend of violence leaves a Central Arkansas family without their loved one.

The case ended with 27-year-old Randy Turner being stabbed and killed at the Taco Bell on John Barrow Road in Little Rock.

“Having to get a phone call stating that my nephew was deceased…you know, I don’t know,” said his aunt, Ebony Shelton. “That was a moment for me.”

Shelton found out about her nephew’s death after receiving a phone call from her aunt.

Shelton said the situation should have been avoided.

Turner’s sister, Jessica McDonald said Turner had been having trouble with a co-worker at Taco Bell, and he had even been transferred to another location. The weekend of his death, he worked at the John Barrow location due to transportation trouble keeping him from going to the new location.

Representatives from Taco Bell expressed their sadness over the family’s loss.

We are shocked and saddened to hear that this happened. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the team member in this difficult time. We understand that the franchise owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation, has reached out to the affected family to offer support and will also be offering counseling services to team members.” Taco Bell Corp

McDonald said he was killed by the co-worker, who Little Rock Police later identified as Stephon Dillard. Dillard turned himself in to the LRPD the night of the homicide and remains in custody, charged with capital murder.

“I can’t blame them without blaming my brother,” McDonald said. “My brother could have stayed inside and continued to work.”

McDonald said she is choosing to hold on to memories rather than a grudge.

“He was smart,” McDonald said. “He was funny. He showed you how to love and care.”

McDonald described Turner as a true older brother, with memories that most any little sister can relate to.

“He had his moments…he did,” she said. “But, he was always there if you needed him.”

We reached out to the Taco Bell Corporate Office for any comment or further detail on the homicide but did not hear back.