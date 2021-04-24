Family of Missing Little Rock Woman Say She’s Been Found Dead

LEE COUNTY, Ark. – A sad update in the disappearance of Little Rock woman Kaniya Weddle. Her family has confirmed with FOX 16 that she has been found dead.

Although police have yet to confirm her death, Kaniya’s family says her body was found Thursday night in Lee County.

The 30-year-old was first reported missing 10 days ago. Her family remembers the last moments she was seen alive, leaving a cousin’s house for a night out with friends. The night of April 14th, Kaniya was spotted heading out of Bar Louie on Cantrell to meet friends at another bar, but she never made it. For days, her family looked for answers, searching the last area her phone pinged on GPS and begging anyone who knew anything to contact authorities.

Four days later, the answer came 100 miles away. A body was found by Sheriff’s Deputies in Lee County. Family members say that was Kaniya.

According to State Police, a woman’s body was pulled from the St. Francis river late Thursday night. Sheriff’s Deputies reported the body was found in a vehicle that was floating near a boat dock, only a short distance away from the Huxtable pumping station. The make and model of the vehicle has not yet been released, but Kaniya was last seen driving her 2019 black Jeep Cherokee Latitude.

Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation. A spokesperson says agents are following leads but have no further updates at this time.