LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The family of a 10-year-old girl slain in 2021 gathered Sunday to honor her memory one year after her death.

Ja’Aliyah Hughes was shot at Boyle Park in Little Rock last year. She was inadvertently shot during a heated argument, police said, and she wasn’t the intended target. Two men were arrested following the shooting.

“Right here is where I had to give my daughter CPR,” said YuQuitia Bradley, Ja’Aliyah Hughes’ mother. “Right here is where I told her, ‘Don’t leave me.'”

The group released balloons in Ja’Aliyah Hughes’ honor.

“I catch myself going to her grave, talking to her grave,” Bradley said. “It feels like I’m numb.”

John Hughes, Ja’Aliyah Hughes’ father, said he was grocery shopping that day when he received a call telling him the news. He said he raced over and found his daughter on the ground.

“When I came and saw my baby laying breathless, it took all the breath out of me,” John Hughes said. “It killed me.”

Several people who attended Sunday’s event said they also lost loved ones to gun violence. They shared grief forged in similar experiences.

“I got so much pain and anger built up in me, the average person wouldn’t even know,” Bradley said. “She walks with me daily.”