BRYANT, Ark. – The family of a woman shot and killed last week in Bryant gathered Tuesday for a vigil in her honor. They said domestic abuse played a role in her death.

Teirra Harris, 22, was shot in a Bryant apartment last week. Xavier Littles, a man charged with first-degree murder, was released last Wednesday on a $25,000 bond.

“That is absolutely ridiculous,” said Deja Lawrence, Teirra Harris’ older sister. “None of us can stand that idea.”



Family members and friends gathered at a park in North Little Rock near the river. They lit up their phones and wrote notes in Teirra Harris’ honor.

“We’re going to grieve, but we’re going to be strong for Teirra,” Lawrence said.

Teirra Harris’ family said she suffered in an abusive relationship, noting they expressed their fears to Harris, who brushed them off. They noted Littles controlled much of her communication and was domineering.

“When I called my baby, she had to be on speaker,” said Tawanna Harris, Teirra Harris’ mother.

The family wants justice for a woman they said was taken far too soon. “It will never be okay, but we’re here for her,” Lawrence said. “It’s in memory of her. We love her.”