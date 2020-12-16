Family pleads for answers after 12-year-old shot during home invasion

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A 12-year-old boy is recovering Tuesday after being shot during a home invasion in Jacksonville.

His family said he is expected to be okay.

The family said they are scared because the suspects are still out there. They said two men came straight through their front door and it ended with an altercation with a shooting.

“I was actually scared,” 12-year-old who was shot during the invasion, Ian Chancellor said.

12-year-old Ian Chancellor vividly remembers what happened to him Friday night. While his two siblings were hiding under a bed, he quickly became a target during a home invasion.

“Two men had walked into my house and they held a gun to my sons head and then walked my boyfriend into a corner,” Owner of home broken into, Casey Chancellor said.

Casey Chancellor still in shock and ready to leave town after she said two men broke into her house along Stamps Street in Jacksonville.

“I’m scared to be home,” Chancellor said. “We’re thinking about moving because of it.”

During the incident, she said the men asked for money and her boyfriend told them he didn’t have anything. Then things escalated quickly.

“The one he was wrestling with ran and on his way out the door he shot my son through the arm,” Chancellor. “And it was over that quick.”

Ian has a fractured arm but he said he’s feeling better. She’s worried about how he will react moving forward because he’s autistic.

“I’m completely grateful that he is still here,” Chancellor said.

Chancellor said her boyfriend was hit on the head several times. The family hopes someone who might know something will speak up. There is a reward for any information leading up to an arrest.

“Please,” Chancellor said. “We’d do anything to feel safe again.”

If you know anything, you are asked to contact Jacksonville police directly or contact Chancellor.