Family, police still looking for answers decade after UALR student killed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Just about every week, Gloria Guardado and her mother Leonor Garcia come out to Patricia Guardado’s gravesite to place flowers and feel the presence of a piece of their family gone to soon.

“She was like a second mom you know,” Guardado said. “She was the oldest. She took care of all of us.”

Gloria was just 11 years old when her sister went missing ten years ago, but she remembers it like it was yesterday.

“The whole day felt off,” Guardado said.

Gloria said her sister left to go to class at UA Little Rock at 8:00 a.m. But never came back home.

“We just kept calling her and she wasn’t answering at all,” Guardado said. “That wasn’t like her at all.”

That night, her family went out searching for her near campus and found her car behind a Burger King near her class.

“It was perfectly parked,” Guardado said. “All her stuff was gone, her backpacks, her textbooks, everything was gone.”

That’s when the investigation began. Little Rock Police found her body four days later in a pond near Sweet Home. Still, police have not named a person of interest in the case.

“We don’t know why, we don’t know how, we don’t know who did it,” Guardado said. “Me and my sisters are around her same age now.”

In a decade, this family still longs for those answers.

“Obviously, it’s been really hard,” Guardado translates for her mother Leonor Garcia.

As the clock keeps ticking, Garcia and her daughter just hope someone will do the right thing to give this family the closure they so desperately need to move forward.

“We can’t wrap our minds around the fact that someone could do this and go ten years without saying anything,” Guardado translates for Garcia.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you know anything call Little Rock Police. You can remain anonymous.