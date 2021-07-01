Family rescued from North Little Rock apartment fire

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A North Little Rock woman shared her story after her family was rescued from a second-story apartment fire.

A fire started in Nadia Falls apartment building and quickly spread to many rooms in the building.

The NLR assistant fire chief said that if it would’ve been two minutes later things could’ve been worse.

Falls said she didn’t know what she was smelling around 1 p.m. Monday after

“I opened the front door, all I saw was smoke, everything black. You couldn’t see anything. I was just like shaking,” Falls said

Captain Jeff Bennett said luckily they heard something when they arrived to the scene.

“At that moment there I heard a banging on the window right up there where that unit is. We pulled the ladder off the truck, and just get it up in the window and got the unit out and immediately she started passing kids out to us and we got them down.” Bennett said.

NLR fire was able to get Falls and her four young children out in time and no one was injured.

“I’m like really relieved for them because they were like shaken up, they couldn’t understand what’s going on.” Falls said.

“There’s a lot of bad days on the fire department, and then you have some these good days like that and those good days make all the training worth the wild,” Bennett said.

There was a total of 12 apartments in the building, four were damaged and Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.